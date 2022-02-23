Joe Veleno Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Veleno returned to Grand Rapids for the second time in the span of two weeks on Feb. 18, as he was sent to the Griffins during the NHL All-Star break from Feb. 3-8. Veleno totaled seven points (3-4-7) in four outings during that span with the Griffins, including a career-high three points (1-2-3) on Feb. 5 against Ontario. Veleno's active four-game point streak with Grand Rapids is tied for a career high. The center has been featured on the Red Wings' roster from Nov. 15-Feb. 3 and Feb. 8-17, logging seven points (4-3-7) in 34 contests. Veleno, a third-year pro, has appeared in 39 games with Detroit throughout his career and has totaled eight points (5-3-8) and 20 penalty minutes. The 22-year-old has skated in 11 contests with Grand Rapids this campaign and recorded four penalty minutes and 10 points (6-4-10). Veleno tied a career-high for goals in a game when he lit the lamp twice on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee in a 7-3 defeat. The former first-round draft choice has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 36 points (18-18-36) and 26 penalty minutes in 69 outings.

