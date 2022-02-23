McLaughlin Enters Concussion Protocol

February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Dylan McLaughlin has entered concussion protocol.

IceHogs Host Stars on Dental Dimensions Fleece Blanket Night and Meijer Family Sunday

After opening a busy three-game in three-day weekend against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Friday, the IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday! Buy Tickets

