McLaughlin Enters Concussion Protocol
February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Dylan McLaughlin has entered concussion protocol.
IceHogs Host Stars on Dental Dimensions Fleece Blanket Night and Meijer Family Sunday
After opening a busy three-game in three-day weekend against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Friday, the IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday! Buy Tickets
