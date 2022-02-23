Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Mason Shaw from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), has collected 33 points (13-20=33) and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 41 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in game-winning goals (3), second in scoring, power-play goals (5), assists, shots on goal (119) and PIM and T-2nd in goals. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta made his NHL debut on Dec. 9 at San Jose and has appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. Shaw has recorded 94 points (32-62"), 1,713 PIM and 331 shots on goal in 165 games with Iowa (2018-22) and one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff contests.

He was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 58 with the Wild.

Iowa plays at home against the Texas Stars on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. CT. Minnesota plays at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. CT.

