Soderblom Returns to IceHogs
February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Kevin Lankinen (right hand) off injured reserve and re-assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Lankinen has appeared in 13 games with the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 campaign. He posted a .909 save percentage and two shutouts last season for Chicago.
Chicago hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
After opening a busy three-game in three-day weekend against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Friday, the IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars!
The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday!
