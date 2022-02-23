Soderblom Returns to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Kevin Lankinen (right hand) off injured reserve and re-assigned goaltender Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Lankinen has appeared in 13 games with the Blackhawks during the 2021-22 campaign. He posted a .909 save percentage and two shutouts last season for Chicago.

