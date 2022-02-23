Lucchini's Hat Trick Leads Senators to 4-1 Win over Syracuse

February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators left wing Jake Lucchini vs. the Syracuse Crunch

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators left wing Jake Lucchini vs. the Syracuse Crunch(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - Jake Lucchini scored his first career AHL hat trick as the Belleville Senators defeated the Syracuse Crunch, 4-1 at CAA Arena on Tuesday night.

Belleville opened the scoring as Jake Lucchini connected on the Senators' first man advantage of the night when he pounced on a loose puck at the 15:00 mark to take a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

The second period began with an early tally from Jake Lucchini, who found the back of the net for the second time in the game at the 1:46 mark. Once again, Andrew Agozzino and Zac Leslie were credited with the assists.

In the third period, Cole Reinhardt made no mistake hitting an empty net with 4:32 remaining. Moments later, Crunch forward PC Labrie squeezed one past Kevin Mandolese to make it 3-1. Jake Lucchini concluded the scoring with under a minute to play when he secured his hat-trick on the Senators' second empty-net goal of the night.

With the tonight's win, Belleville moves back into the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division and hold two games in hand over Syracuse.

Fast Facts

Kevin Mandolese made 36 saves in his second consecutive win.

Jake Lucchini's hat-trick extended his point streak to three games.

Andrew Agozzino has three straight multi-point games.

Zac Leslie has six points in his last four appearances.

Belleville was perfect on special teams for the second time this season.

Belleville native Anthony Popovich served as backup on an emergency basis.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/1 | Penalty Kill: 2/2

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"I certainly challenged the guys last night and again this morning. We talked about playing with a purpose, playing with structure and urgency. I thought we did that tonight and got back to our identity."

Forward Jake Lucchini

"We've been playing well lately and last night was a bit of a hiccup, but we're happy with how we responded."

"We have a bit of a long stretch coming up here with games, and with how important they are and to get this one was definitely big."

"I'm just trying to help the team win, and I was lucky enough to get three."

Goaltender Kevin Mandolese

"I think overall, my game is coming along after my injury. Just proving I can bounce back from the Toronto game....The guys really helped me today."

Links:

| Box Score | Highlights |Troy Mann Scrum | Jake Lucchini Scrum | Kevin Mandolese Scrum|

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action Friday, visiting the Laval Rocket. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.

Ticket info:

Capacity at CAA Arena is currently limited to 50% (or 2,200 fans) due to the Ontario Government guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, but tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the CAA Arena Box Office. Tickets for further Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.