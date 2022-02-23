Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight at 7:05 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (18-21-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, make their fifth trip of the season to Springfield, Mass. for a 7:05 p.m. tilt with the division-leading Thunderbirds (26-14-5-2) at MassMutual Center. Last time out, Ken Appleby backstopped a 2-0 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, closing out a three-game homestand with his first victory in the AHL this season and his sixth career shutout. Chris Terry scored both goals - his team-leading 15th and 16th tallies of the season - while Otto Koivula notched his team-best 23rd and 24th assists.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the 10th of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the fifth of six in Massachusetts. Bridgeport is 2-6-0-1 against Springfield this season and 0-3-0-1 in those games on the road. Both wins have come in overtime including a 4-3 result in their last meeting on Jan. 23rd at Webster Bank Arena, when Chris Terry scored at 1:15 of the extra session. The Isles haven't traveled to Springfield since prior to Thanksgiving (Nov. 24th).

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds open a five-game homestand tonight and look to improve their division-best record of 16-5-2-0 on home ice. Springfield has won each of its last five games at MassMutual Center and is on a five-game unbeaten in regulation streak overall (4-0-0-1) following a 3-1 win at Lehigh Valley on Sunday. Charlie Lindgren earned his fifth straight win in net, while former NHL All-Star James Neal had the eventual game-winning goal. Neal has four goals in four games with the T-Birds.

MR. 500

Seth Helgeson is expected to play his 500th AHL game tonight. The 31-year-old Islanders captain is in his fifth season with Bridgeport and his 10th in the AHL overall, having spent the first five seasons with Albany. Helgeson has 83 points (13 goals, 70 assists) and 732 penalty minutes in 499 regular-season games since his AHL debut on Apr. 13, 2013. He will become just the third player on Bridgeport's active roster to hit 500 AHL games, joining Chris Terry (665) and Paul Thompson (628).

EATING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

The Islanders only scored twice on Sunday, but it's all Ken Appleby needed to earn his first win in the AHL this season. He made 30 saves to record his sixth career shutout and his second with Bridgeport. Appleby has now posted at least one shutout in five of his six AHL seasons. His 1.97 GAA and .938 save percentage lead all AHL goalies who have made at least seven appearances this season.

KOIVULA'S HELPING HAND

Otto Koivula assisted on both of Bridgeport's goals Sunday, marking the fourth time this season he's had a multi-assist game. It was his eighth multi-point performance, second on the team behind Chris Terry (9). Koivula has earned an assist in half of his appearances this season (20 / 40) and shares 18th place among all AHL players in helpers (24). He leads all Bridgeport players against Springfield this season with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in seven matchups.

QUICK HITS

Andy Andreoff is on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist)... The Islanders haven't allowed a goal in their last 80:16, since 19:42 of the second period on Saturday... Three skaters have played in all 18 of the Islanders' wins this season: Seth Helgeson, Simon Holmstrom and Arnaud Durandeau.

AFFILIATE UPDATE

New York Islanders (19-20-7); Last: 5-2 W at Seattle, last night -- Next: Tomorrow at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (20-20-2-1); Last: 5-4 L at Utah, Monday -- Next: Tonight at Idaho, 9:10 p.m. ET

