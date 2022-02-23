Blue Jackets Assign Forward Emil Bemstrom to Monsters
February 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Emil Bemstrom to the Monsters. In 13 appearances for Columbus this season, Bemstrom posted 2-2-4 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating and added 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and a -4 rating in three appearances for Cleveland.
A 5'10", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 22, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and tallied 15-14-29 with ten penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 89 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of three seasons from 2019-22. Bemstrom notched 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 Liiga appearances for HIFK Helsinki in 2020-21 and added 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 SHL appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF spanning the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Bemstom was named the SHL's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and represented Sweden in the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2022
- Wolf Pack to Host Hartford Hockey Heritage Night, Hockey 'N Hops & Hockey 'N Vine Saturday at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Roadrunners, CW Tucson to Broadcast Sunday's Roadrunners Fight Cancer Finale - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview vs. Ontario: February 23 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Emil Bemstrom to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- McLaughlin Enters Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Bunnaman and Ustimenko Return; D'Aoust and Sakelloropoulos Released - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Acrisure Becomes 'Pillar Partner' of Griffins and Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Rally Late, Fall 4-2 to Stars - Iowa Wild
- Lucchini's Hat Trick Leads Senators to 4-1 Win over Syracuse - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Emil Bemstrom to Monsters
- Monsters Back-And-Forth with Checkers Ends in 6-5 Overtime Win
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Three-Year Entry Level Contract Through 2023-24 Season
- Monsters Sign Goaltender Chris Nell to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Checkers