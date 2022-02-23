Monsters Grab Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 15-21-6-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins took the lead in the first period after a goal from Chase Pearson at 6:52 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Tristan Mullin tied the game with a marker at 5:47 of the final frame off helpers from Tyler Angle and Emil Bemstrom forcing overtime. Brian Lashoff grabbed the game-winning goal for Grand Rapids at 3:37 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 2-1.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 22 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Calvin Pickard made 33 saves for the victory.

The Monsters welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, February 25, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 0 - 1

GR 1 0 0 1 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 0/1 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

GR 24 0/2 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson OT 22 2 2-3-2

GR Pickard W 33 1 17-11-5-1

Cleveland Record: 15-21-6-3, 7th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 21-19-5-2, 5th Central Division

