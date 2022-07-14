Toronto Marlies Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2022 preseason schedule which includes two games hosted at the CAA Arena in Belleville, Ontario. Toronto will open the preseason against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) on Friday, October 7 followed by a matchup against the Laval Rocket (Montréal) on Saturday, October 8.

2022 Preseason Schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Fri., Oct. 7 Belleville 7:00 p.m. EST

Sat., Oct. 8 Laval 3:00 p.m. EST

The 2022-23 regular season schedule will be announced at a later date along with ticket on-sale dates and training camp details.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 14 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Rasmus Sandin, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.