Nashville Brings Ronald McKeown into the Fold

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Roland McKeown to a two-year, two-way contract.

McKeown hit the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive AHL season in 2021-22, tallying three goals and 20 points in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner went on to tally eight points (8a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games for Colorado, which reached the Pacific Division Finals.

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (50th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, McKeown captured a Calder Cup as a member of the Charlotte Checkers in 2019; he served as captain for the first time in his professional career for Charlotte the following season. He's posted 104 points (19g-85a) in 332 career AHL games since the 2014-15 campaign, tacking on an additional 16 points (1g-15a) in 32 postseason contests, and in the NHL, has played in 10 games, all for Carolina during the 2017-18 season. Prior to turning pro, McKeown spent four seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs from 2012-16, captaining his team for two seasons and earning multiple honors, including a spot on the OHL's Third All-Star Team (2015-16) and First All-Rookie Team (2012-13). Internationally, the Listowel, Ont., native has represented his country on several occasions, most notably at the 2016 World Junior Championship and at the 2013 U-18 World Championship, where he earned gold.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

