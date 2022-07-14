Wolf Pack and Forward Zach Jordan Agree to Terms on a One-Year AHL Contract
July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club has agreed to terms on a one-year, standard AHL contract with forward Zach Jordan for the 2022-23 AHL season.
Jordan, 25, spent the 2021-22 season split between the AHL and the ECHL. Jordan skated in 19 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a). In addition, the native of Collinsville, Illinois, dressed in 38 games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. With the Wings, Jordan scored 22 points (13 g, 9 a) and tacked on 55 penalty minutes.
Jordan also skated in 27 games with the Monsters during the shortened 2020-21 season, scoring six points (4 g, 2 a) as a rookie professional. Prior to the start of the AHL campaign, Jordan was loaned to DVTK Jegesmedvek in the Slovak Extraliga. He appeared in 17 games for the club, scoring 12 points (5 g, 7 a).
Prior to turning pro, Jordan played four NCAA seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. While with the Mavericks, Jordan appeared in 128 games and scored 72 points (38 g, 34 a).
