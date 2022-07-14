Nashville Inks Defenseman Kevin Gravel

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Kevin Gravel to a two-year, two-way contract.

Gravel skated in an AHL career-high 59 games for the Stockton Heat in 2021-22, his eighth professional season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner recorded 14 points (3g-11a) - his most since 2017-18 - and a +12 rating for Stockton; he added three more points (3a) in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Heat reach the Western Conference Final.

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Gravel is a veteran of 273 career AHL contests with Stockton, Bakersfield, Toronto, Ontario and Manchester, recording 74 points (21g-53a) and a +28 rating. He's also appeared in 50 career AHL postseason, including 19 with Manchester in 2015 en route to winning the Calder Cup. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has gone on to skate in 109 games, with his most recent action coming in 2019-20 with Toronto. Prior to turning pro, the Kingsford, Mich., native played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

