Preds Sign Kiefer Sherwood

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year contract.

Sherwood played in 11 NHL games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22, tallying two points (1g-1a). He spent the bulk of last season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles, being named to the Second All-Star Team after leading his team and finishing fifth in the league in points with a career-high 75 (36g-39a); his 36 goals were also a career high and were the third-most in the AHL. The 6-foot, 194-pound forward recorded 23 multi-point contests with the Eagles and closed out the AHL regular season with an individual point streak of 14 games (9g-15a) that ran from March 19-April 23.

Undrafted, Sherwood made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2018-19 and has gone on to play in 87 career games since, tallying seven goals and 18 points. He's produced at nearly a point-per-game rate throughout his AHL career, compiling 134 points (70g-64a) in 144 contests with Colorado and San Diego since 2017-18. The Columbus, Ohio, native played three seasons at Miami University (2015-18) prior to turning pro and also spent time with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. His brother, Kole, played in one NHL game for the Predators during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

