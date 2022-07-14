Jankowski Signs Contract with Nashville

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year, two-way.

Jankowski spent 2021-22 in the Buffalo Sabres' organization, suiting up in 19 NHL and 32 AHL games. With the Sabres, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward tallied five points (2g-3a), including two goals and an assist in a five-game span from Jan. 13-22. At the AHL level, Jankowski had 10 goals and 27 points while adding seven points (6g-1a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Rochester.

Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski is entering his seventh full professional season since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He's recorded 80 points (42g-38a) in 272 career NHL contests, the majority of which came with Calgary (208) during his four seasons with the Flames from 2016-20. He established a career-high 32 points (14g-18a) in 79 games with Calgary in 2018-19 and, the season before he joined the Sabres, registered 11 points (4g-7a) in 45 games for the Penguins in 2020-21. The Hamilton, Ont., native has also appeared in 110 career AHL games, posting 97 points (44g-53a), including 56 (27g-29a) during his first season with Stockton in 2016-17, helping him earn a spot on the league's All-Rookie Team and All-Star Classic roster. Jankowski, whose great-uncle is Hockey Hall of Famer Red Kelly, also played four seasons at Providence College prior to turning pro from 2012-16.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

