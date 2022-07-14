IceHogs Sign Goaltender Dylan Wells for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that goaltender Dylan Wells has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Wells, 24, enters his fifth full professional season after appearing in three games with the Chicago Wolves last season, earning a 1-1-1 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. In 43 contests with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL, the St. Catharine's, Ont. native earned an 18-21-2 record with 3.59 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers (NHL) in the fifth round (123) of the 2016 NHL draft, Wells spent his first three seasons split between the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL and Wichita Thunder (ECHL). During the 2018-19 season, Wells saw an AHL career-high 12 appearances with the Condors, going 6-6-0 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. In Wichita that season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder went 12-5-2 in 22 appearances with a 3.04 GAA and .912 save percentage.

In 22 career AHL appearances between Bakersfield and Chicago, Wells is 7-11-3 with a 3.14 GAA and .898 save percentage.

