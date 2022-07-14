St. Louis Blues Sign Six Players

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed six players today.

Scott Perunovich, 23, signed a one-year, one-way contract. He played in 19 games for the Blues this past season and recorded six assists. He also played in seven playoff games and had four assists. The 5'10" defenseman also played in 17 games for Springfield (AHL) and recorded 22 points (3g, 19a). He was originally drafted 45th overall by the Blues in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Nathan Walker, 31, signed a one-year, one-way extension that will kick in for the 2023-24 season. Walker played in 74 pro games last season, 30 games in St. Louis (8g, 4a), and 47 in Springfield (19g, 25a). He scored a hat trick in his first game of the season on December 9 vs Detroit. The 5'9" forward has played in 55 career NHL games, recording 17 points (11g, 6a). He was originally drafted 89th overall by Washington in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Anthony Angello, 26, signed a one-year, two-way contract. He played in 44 games last season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and recorded 19 points (7g, 12a). The 6'5" forward has played in 31 career NHL games, recording five points (3g, 2a). He was originally drafted 145th overall by Pittsburgh in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Matthew Highmore, 26, signed a one-year, two-way contract. He played in 46 games last season for Vancouver and recorded 12 points (5g, 7a). The 5'11" forward has played in 137 career NHL games, recording 27 points (12g, 15a).

Joshua Leivo, 29, signed a one-year, one-way contract. He played in seven games for Carolina last season and 54 games for the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and recorded 46 points (22g, 24a). The 6'2" forward was the AHL Playoff MVP last season scoring 29 points (15g, 14a) in 18 games. He has played in 214 career NHL games, recording 77 points (38g, 39a). He was originally drafted 86th overall by Toronto in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Dylan McLaughlin, 27, signed a one-year, two-way contract. The 5'11" forward played in 55 games last season for Rockford (AHL) and recorded 42 points (13g, 29a).

