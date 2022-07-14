Chicago Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Forward Dylan Sikura

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Dylan Sikura on a one-year two-way contract ($750,000 NHL/500,000 AHL).

Sikura, 27, returns to the organization after being drafted by Chicago in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2014 National Hockey League Draft and playing for the Blackhawks and Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League from 2018-20.

A native of Aurora, Ontario, Sikura played in five games with the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded an assist. He also spent time with the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Avalanche and shared sixth in the league with 73 points (33G, 40A) during the 2021-22 campaign. His goals, assists, points and games played totals were all AHL career bests. Sikura added two markers and four assists in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

In his 47 career games with the Blackhawks, Sikura notched 14 points (1G, 13A). Sikura played the 2020-21 season with the Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights. He appeared in six games with the Golden Knights and registered two goals. Sikura made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut with Vegas, appearing in two games. He compiled 22 points (11G, 11A) in 30 regular-season games with the Silver Knights and added five points (3G, 2A) in the AHL postseason.

