Capitals Sign Henrik Borgstrom

July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed forward Henrik Borgstrom to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$400,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Borgstrom, 24, recorded seven points (4g, 3a) in 52 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. The 6'3", 199-pound forward set a single-season career high in games played and penalty minutes (22).

Borgstrom spent the 2020-21 season with HIFK of Liiga in Finland, recording 21 points (11g, 10a) in 30 games. The Helsinki, Finland native added five points (2g, 3a) in eight playoff games.

Borgstrom was selected by the Florida Panthers in the first round, 23rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft. Borgstrom recorded a career-high 18 points (8g, 10a) in 50 games with Florida during the 2018-19 season, while also registering 22 points (5g, 17a) in 24 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Borgstrom has recorded 26 points (13g, 13a) in 110 career NHL games with Florida and Chicago. In 73 AHL games with Springfield, Borgstrom has recorded 45 points (16g, 29a).

Borgstrom attended the University of Denver, where he recorded 95 points (45g, 50a) in 77 games over two seasons. During the 2017-18 season, Borgstrom led the NCHC in scoring and helped Denver capture the NCAA Championship. Borgstrom was named NCHC Forward of the Year, NCHC Player of the Year, was selected to the NCHC First All-Star Team and the NCAA (West) First All-American Team and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.