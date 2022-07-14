Dallas Stars Sign Riley Barber to a One-Year Contract

July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Riley Barber with the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Riley Barber with the Grand Rapids Griffins(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Barber to a one-year, two-way contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Barber, 28, split the 2021-22 season between Detroit and Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League (AHL). He skated in four regular-season NHL games with Detroit and posted two penalty minutes with four shots on goal. In 49 AHL regular-season games, he ranked first on Grand Rapids in goals and shared second in points (28-25=53). He shared second among all AHL players with 15 power play goals, while his 28 goals were tied for 14th in the League.

The forward has appeared in 16 career regular-season NHL games with Detroit, Montreal and Washington and has registered four penalty minutes, 12 shots on goal and 19 hits. Barber has skated in 364 career regular-season AHL games with Grand Rapids, Laval, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey, tallying 304 points (154-150=304) with 62 power play goals and 28 game-winning goals. He has made three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs, all with Hershey, registering 15 points (5-10=15) in 38 postseason contests.

He has represented the United States on the international stage on several occasions and captured gold medals at the 2013 World Junior Championship and the 2012 U18 World Championship. He also served as the captain for Team USA at the 2014 World Junior Championship.

The 6-foot, 199-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa. was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.