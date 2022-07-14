Silver Knights Sign Quinney, Bischoff

July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 14, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Gage Quinney and defenseman Jake Bischoff to AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Quinney, 26, prepares for his seventh professional season, and his third in Henderson. The Las Vegas native appeared in 38 games for the Silver Knights in 2021-22, totaling 12 goals and 23 points. Quinney ranked eighth on the team in scoring and recorded the second four-point performance in Silver Knights history with two goals and two assists on February 3 against the San Jose Barracuda. Quinney also recorded the first hat trick in Silver Knights history during the team's inaugural season, notching three goals against the Colorado Eagles on March 5, 2021.

In 228 career AHL games with Henderson, Chicago, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Quinney has recorded 72 goals and 152 points. He became the first Vegas-born player to appear in an NHL game when he skated for the Golden Knights on February 22, 2020 against the Florida Panthers. Quinney played in three games for Vegas that season.

Bischoff, 27, spent the entire 2021-22 season on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, last playing for the Silver Knights on March 27, 2021. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native served as an assistant captain in Henderson's first season, posting a goal and an assist in seven games and notching the first goal by a defenseman in Silver Knights history.

Bischoff has played in 194 AHL games over six seasons with Henderson, Chicago, and Bridgeport, totaling 15 goals, 50 points, and a plus-19 rating. He also appeared in four NHL games with Vegas in 2019-20.

Gage Quinney, Forward

Birthplace: Las Vegas, NV

Height: 6-0

Weight: 198 lbs.

Age: 26

Shoots: Left

- Tallied 12 goals and 23 points in 38 AHL games with HSK during 2021-22 season

- Recorded second four-point game (2/3/22) and first hat trick (3/5/21) in HSK history

- Notched 150th career AHL point on 4/22/22 vs San Jose

- Appeared in three games with Vegas in 2019-20

- First Vegas-born player to appear in an NHL game

- 2015 WHL Champion with Kelowna Rockets

Jake Bischoff, Defense

Birthplace: Grand Rapids, MN

Height: 6-1

Weight: 187 lbs.

Age: 27

Shoots: Left

- Missed 2021-22 season due to injury

- Recorded one goal and two points in seven games with Henderson in 2020-21

- Scored first goal by a defenseman in HSK history

- Appeared in four games with Vegas in 2019-20

- Has totaled 15 goals and 50 points in 194 career AHL games

- NCAA B1G Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference in 2016-17 with University of Minnesota

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.