Preds Sign Reigning AHL Defenseman of the Year Jordan Gross

July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jordan Gross to a two-year contract.

Gross earned a spot on the AHL's First All-Star Team and won the Eddie Shore Award, given to the league's most outstanding defenseman, in 2021-22 after recording 65 points (10g-55a) in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles. In addition to leading all AHL blueliners in points and assists (55) - both of which stood as career highs - he also equaled his previous top marks in games played (61) and goals (10) last season, his fourth as a professional. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound right-shot blueliner led his team in assists and was third in points; he chipped in 10 points (1g-9a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff games. Gross also made one NHL appearance for the Avalanche, hitting the ice on Dec. 16 at Nashville.

Undrafted, Gross has played in 10 career NHL games since making his League debut on Dec. 22, 2019 with Arizona, tallying four assists in 13:18 of average ice time. In four AHL campaigns, Gross has amassed 119 points (24g-94a) in 179 games, including consecutive seasons with at least 25 points in 2018-19 and 2019-20 with Tucson. Prior to turning pro, the Maple Grove, Minn., native played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2014-15, winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championship while being named to the conference's First All-Star and All-Tournament teams as a senior.

The Admirals will open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 22nd at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The opponent, and the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be released later this month.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.