Belleville Sens to Host Preseason Series at CAA Arena

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that CAA Arena will host a three-game preseason series involving the Senators, Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket, on the weekend of October 7-9, 2022.

Each team will play each other once, with the games scheduled as follows:

Friday, October 7, 2022: Toronto @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. - CAA Arena)

Saturday, October 8, 2022: Laval @ Toronto (3:00 p.m. - CAA Arena)

Sunday, October 9, 2022: Laval @ Belleville (3:00 p.m. - CAA Arena)

Tickets to all three games will be included in Belleville Sens season ticket packages, with information on single game tickets for preseason games to be released later this summer. That information will be distributed through the team's social media channels and mailing lists.

More information on Belleville Sens season ticket packages, group experiences, community fundraising opportunities and more can be found at bellevillesens.com.

