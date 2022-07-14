Second Annual Penguins 5K Set for August 20

July 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







We'll be trading in skates for sneakers, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins host the second annual Penguins 5K, presented by PNC.

The race, which benefits the Penguins GOALS Foundation, takes place at 9:00am on Sunday, August 20 at the Back Mountain Trail in Luzerne.

Racers can take part in the competitive run, featuring prizes for the top overall male and female participants, while those simply looking to come out and enjoy the morning can pull on their walking shoes and 'waddle' along.

All participants will receive a Penguins 5K t-shirt, a commemorative finisher puck, and a free voucher to a Penguins home game during the 2022-23 season.

Cost of the run/walk is just $35, and all proceeds will benefit the Penguins GOALS Foundation, which dedicates time, resources, and financial support to organizations committed to bettering the lives of the people of northeast Pennsylvania.

Sign up online at https://bit.ly/WBS5K2022 to reserve your spot today!

PENGUINS 5K INFO

Pre Registration Ends 8/18 @ noon - $35

Virtual Race Registration is $45

Standard Registration and Same Day Registration is $45

Race Check-in Begins 8/20 @ 7:30am

Start / Finish - Next to Cheder Menachem, 59 Parry St., Luzerne, PA 18709

Parking will be available inside the gate.

Running Awards - Overall Male & Female Winner, Age Groups Top 3 Male & Female - 19 and Under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+

