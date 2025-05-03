Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution: Full Match Highlights: Carles Gil Golazo!

May 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC YouTube Video







For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #torontofc #newenglandrevolution

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.