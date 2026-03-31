USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

"Top Bins for the First Year Hound!!!"

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


Sam Bassett produced a spectacular finish to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Highmark Stadium.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026


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