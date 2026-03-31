"Top Bins for the First Year Hound!!!"

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Sam Bassett produced a spectacular finish to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 3-2 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Highmark Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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