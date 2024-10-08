Tony Alfaro Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31
October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Tony Alfaro was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31 for his performance in El Paso's 1-0 win at FC Tulsa.
TONY ALFARO
The veteran defender was a strong presence in Locomotive's back line to secure a crucial road victory against Tulsa, recording eight clearances, five recoveries and 5 of 7 aerial duels while completing 38 of 44 passes.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31
GK - Gabriel Perrotta, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Keegan Tingey, Loudoun United FC
D - Carter Manley, San Antonio FC
D - Camden Riley, Oakland Roots SC
M - Rafael Mentzingen, North Carolina FC
M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC
F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Player of the Week
F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC
F - Augustine Williams, Indy Eleven
Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay F.C.
Bench - Carlos Herrera (MB), Tony Alfaro (ELP), Alex Villanueva (DET), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Juan David Torres (CHS), Amadou Dia (LOU), Noah Fuson (RI)
