Jordan Stewart Earns Coach of the Week Honors for Week 31

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. earned a 2-1 victory on the road against Phoenix Rising FC over the weekend. For a coaching performance that led to his first win as head coach of the Crisp-and-Kelp, Jordan Stewart has been named USL Championship's Coach of the Week for Week 31. In storybook fashion, Stewart's first managerial win came against the club for which he played the final season of his playing career. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Carlos Herrera has been named to the bench.

Herrera's honor is for his outstanding performance in goal in the victory over Phoenix, earning five saves on six shots faced. Through six starts this season, goalkeeper Carlos Herrera has now amassed an impressive 87.1% save percentage on 31 shots faced with a 0.67 goals allowed average and three clean sheets.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 31 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Gabriel Perrotta (PIT)

Defenders - Keegan Tingley (LDN), Carter Manley (SA), Camden Riley (OAK)

Midfielders - Rafael Mentzigen (NC), Rida Zouhir (BHM), Taylor Davila (LOU), Ezra Armstrong (NC)

Forwards - Bertin Jacquesson (PIT), JJ Williams (RI), Augie Williams (IND)

Coach - Jordan Stewart (MB)

Bench - Carlos Herrera (MB), Tony Alfaro (ELP), Alex Villanueva (DET), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Juan David Torres (CHS), Amadou Dia (LOU), Noah Fuson (RI)

