Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is back in the playoffs, but there is still plenty on the line with four regular season games remaining. The action kicks off as regional rival Monterey Bay F.C. comes to the Capital City on Wednesday.

At a Glance: #SACvMB

Date: Wednesday, October 9

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park (BUY TICKETS)

Promotion: $2 Modelos (while supplies last)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

For the third straight match, Republic FC got the opening goal in last week's contest at San Antonio FC, but a late own goal dashed the club's hopes of coming home with any points. Kieran Phillips continued his scoring contribution streak with his 11th goal of the year in the fourth minute, dribbling through the defense before sending a shot across the face of goal from the six-yard box. Phillips has now added a goal or an assist in the last six matches and has scored the opening goal in six games across all competitions.

Gurr created the opportunity on Phillips' early goal with a cross that forced San Antonio to misplay the clearance. He leads the squad with eight assists, three back from setting a new club record for single season assists (Rodrigo Lopez, 2014). The Englishman is also ranked second in the league's race for the Golden Playmaker Award, just one behind Rhode Island's Noah Fuson.

Despite Saturday's loss, other results from the weekend fell Republic FC's way and the club clinched its 10th postseason berth in 11 seasons. The next goal is to secure hosting rights for a first round playoff match. A win on Wednesday night would move the club in range of clinching a top-four seed when it visits Memphis 901 FC later in the week.

Know Your Opponent - Monterey Bay F.C.

The Crisp & Kelp are coming into Sacramento after snapping an 11-game winless streak and six-game scoreless streak in a 2-1 road win over Phoenix Rising FC last weekend. Despite a stat sheet that leaned Phoenix's way, it was Monterey Bay that came away with all three points on two lucky plays. Mobi Fehr opened the scoring with a shot from 18 yards that skipped off the foot of a defender. The lead would double just before the break as pressure from Pierce Gallaway forced Phoenix Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo to misplay the ball for an own goal.

The win was the first for Monterey Bay F.C. under Head Coach Jordan Stewart, who took the reins in August.

Tristan Trager leads the way for the Seaside club with eight goals, however the 25-year-old striker has been sidelined with an injury since early September.

Head-to-Head

Across all competitions, Sacramento has earned five wins to Monterey Bay's two in the head-to-head series, including the last three contests.

These two NorCal sides have already faced off twice this year, first with a matchup in the Open Cup (2-0 SAC win) and a league contest at Monterey Bay in June (2-0 SAC win). In Seaside, Mark Briggs' club found the back of the net twice in eight minutes with goals from Kieran Phillips and Cristian Parano and assists from Damia Viader and Nick Ross. Danny Vitiello would cap off the performance with a penalty save in the 78th minute to keep the clean sheet.

Against Republic FC, Monterey Bay's strongest player has been Christian Volesky. He's scored two goals against the Indomitable Club, including the game-winner in Monterey Bay's sole win at Heart Health Park in 2023. He also netted a goal against Sacramento when he featured for OKC Energy 2018. He recently reunited with the Crisp & Kelp following a short stint in the Canadian Premier League.

