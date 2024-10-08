FC Tulsa Announces BOGO Ticket Offer for October 12, Free 12-And-Under Ticket Per Paid Adult
October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced a buy-one, get-one free offer for its upcoming home match, providing one free 12-and-under ticket per paid adult. The promotion, courtesy of Pella of Oklahoma, will take place during Youth Sports Night on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. CT, when FC Tulsa faces New Mexico United.
Families can redeem the 12-and-under ticket offer online at fctulsa.com/youth-sports-night/ or by calling 918-727-2231, emailing tickets@fctulsa.com, or visiting the Box Office on matchday. The Box Office will open at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 12.
FC Tulsa will enter the match 72 hours removed from facing North Carolina FC and currently slots two points back of the Western Conference playoff line.
The club encourages all youth players to come out in their youth team or favorite jersey to show their support!
For a full list of upcoming FC Tulsa Theme Nights and Promotions, visit fctulsa.com/theme-night-schedule/.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 8, 2024
- FC Tulsa Announces BOGO Ticket Offer for October 12, Free 12-And-Under Ticket Per Paid Adult - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Prepares for In-State Clash with Sacramento Republic FC - Monterey Bay FC
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Tony Alfaro Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Zouhir Lands on Team of the Week for Second Straight Week - Birmingham Legion FC
- OCCU and Pella of Oklahoma Slated to Donate Group Tickets for October 12 Match - FC Tulsa
- San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Jordan Stewart Earns Coach of the Week Honors for Week 31 - Monterey Bay FC
- Augi Williams Repeats on USL Championship "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Arturo Ortiz Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Hounds' Jacquesson Named USLC Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Travels to New Mexico - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Announces BOGO Ticket Offer for October 12, Free 12-And-Under Ticket Per Paid Adult
- OCCU and Pella of Oklahoma Slated to Donate Group Tickets for October 12 Match
- FC Tulsa Drops, 1-0, to El Paso Locomotive FC in Game of Inches
- Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
- Recession, Rallies and Ronald Reagan: the 1983 Tulsa Roughnecks Season