FC Tulsa Announces BOGO Ticket Offer for October 12, Free 12-And-Under Ticket Per Paid Adult

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced a buy-one, get-one free offer for its upcoming home match, providing one free 12-and-under ticket per paid adult. The promotion, courtesy of Pella of Oklahoma, will take place during Youth Sports Night on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. CT, when FC Tulsa faces New Mexico United.

Families can redeem the 12-and-under ticket offer online at fctulsa.com/youth-sports-night/ or by calling 918-727-2231, emailing tickets@fctulsa.com, or visiting the Box Office on matchday. The Box Office will open at 5:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 12.

FC Tulsa will enter the match 72 hours removed from facing North Carolina FC and currently slots two points back of the Western Conference playoff line.

The club encourages all youth players to come out in their youth team or favorite jersey to show their support!

For a full list of upcoming FC Tulsa Theme Nights and Promotions, visit fctulsa.com/theme-night-schedule/.

