Indy Eleven 4th in Eastern Conference After Critical 1-0 Road Win

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, Va. - Indy Eleven moved up two positions to fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings with a crucial 1-0 road victory at Loudoun United in a rare mid-week contest.

Boys in Blue defender James Musa made his 200th appearance in the USLC memorable with his first goal of the season in the 84th minute for the only goal of the night.

Defender Aedan Stanley took a corner kick from the left side and drove it in front of the goal. Loudoun keeper Hugo Fauroux punched the ball high into the air, where defender Ben Ofeimu headed it down from the corner of the six to Musa, who, with his back to the goal, volleyed it high over Fauroux with his left foot for the game winner. It was Ofeimu's first assist for the Boys in Blue.

In the 93rd minute, Stanley preserved the win with a sliding save with his left foot to block a close-in shot from Florian Valot.

Goalie Hunter Sulte made three saves to earn his eighth clean sheet this season, including an arm save on a shot by Robby Dambrot from inside the six in the 23rd minute.

Indy got the first scoring chance in the 11th minute when Ben Mines played a long ball to Maalique Foster running down the right side and fired a shot that Fauroux dove to his right to stop.

A littler later, the Boys in Blue had two scoring chances in a three-minute span. Captain Cam Lindley took a free kick in the 17th minute from well outside the area and bent the ball around the wall towards the bottom right corner of the goal, where Fauroux dove to save it.

Then in the 19th, Lindley took a corner on the left side and delivered a perfect pass to Ofeimu running diagonally to the far post, but Ofeimu's header struck the right post.

In the first half, Indy had seven corner kicks to none for Loudoun and a 10-6 advantage in shots.

With three games left in the regular season, the Boys in Blue (13-10-8) are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points. The top four teams in the East will host the first round of the playoffs the first weekend in November.

Indy finishes its road week at third-place Detroit City FC on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Indy Eleven 1:0 Loudoun United FC

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Segra Field | Leesburg, Va.

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 13-10-8 (+1), 47 pts; 4th in Eastern Conference

Loudoun United FC: 11-12-8 (+8), 41 pts; 8th in Eastern Conference

Weather: Clear, 59 degrees

Scoring Summary

IND - James Musa (Ben Ofeimu), 84'

Discipline Summary

LDN - Isaiah Johnston (caution) 16'

IND - Douglas Martinez (caution) 53'

LDN - Hugo Fauroux (caution) 53'

LDN - Yanis Leerman (caution) 58'

LDN - Keegan Tingey (caution) 63'

IND - Ben Mines (caution) 67'

IND - Adrian Diz Pe (ejection) 85'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Ben Ofeimu, Josh O'Brien (James Musa 72'), Laurence Wootton (Brem Soumaoro 88'), Ben Mines, Cam Lindley (captain), Maalique Foster (Jack Blake 63'), Augi Williams (Logan Neidlinger 88'), Douglas Martinez (Elliot Collier 63').

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Yannik Oettl, Aodhan Quinn.

Loudoun United FC: Hugo Fauroux, Robby Dambrot, Keegan Hughes (Riley Bidois 85'), Yanis Leerman, Kwame Awuah (Jacob Erlandson 60'), Tommy McCabe, Isaiah Johnston (Drew Skundrich 60'), Keegan Tingey, Kalil ElMedkhar (Florian Valot 60'), Tommy Williamson (Zach Ryan 74'), Wesley Leggett.

Loudoun United FC Subs not used: Dane Jacomen, Christiano François, Gavin Turner.

