San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Carter Manley has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the team's win against Sacramento Republic FC Saturday.

Manley was a key contributor to San Antonio's performance on both sides of the ball, scoring the team's equalizing goal in the 49th minute to spark the comeback victory. Defensively, he won 8 of 11 duels while posting two interceptions, two clearances and eight recoveries.

The defender becomes the seventh SAFC player to crack the list this season, bringing San Antonio's total weekly recognitions to 16.

Manley and SAFC are back in action on the road Wednesday, Oct. 9 to face El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 31

GK - Gabriel Perrotta, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Keegan Tingey, Loudoun United FC

D - Carter Manley, San Antonio FC

D - Camden Riley, Oakland Roots SC

M - Rafael Mentzingen, North Carolina FC

M - Rida Zouhir, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Ezra Armstrong, North Carolina FC

F - Bertin Jacquesson, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Player of the Week

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

F - Augustine Williams, Indy Eleven

Coach - Jordan Stewart, Monterey Bay F.C.

Bench - Carlos Herrera (MB), Tony Alfaro (ELP), Alex Villanueva (DET), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Juan David Torres (CHS), Amadou Dia (LOU), Noah Fuson (RI)

