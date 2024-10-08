Republic FC and UC Davis Health to Host Inaugural Fun Run to Promote Kids Wellness October 26

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, Republic FC and founding partner UC Davis Health announced that they will expand on their commitment to fostering a healthier region by hosting the inaugural Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk. In coordination with the Sacramento Running Association and the American River Parkway Foundation, the event will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the club's home stadium, Heart Health Park.

"Running & jogging may not be my personal preference, I fully support this important cause because of what's at stake: encouraging children to be active and engage in healthy habits is something we can all stand (and run) behind," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "Organizing this event has been a labor of love, and we are excited to see Sacramento come together in support of the Republic FC and UC Davis Health. We invite everyone to join us, whether walking or running, to help promote a healthier future for our community."

"Through our partnership with Republic FC, we are continuously finding new ways to invest in our community, and we are excited to extend this mission through the Strive for 45 3K Fun Run & Walk," said Dr. Joseph Galante, UC Davis Health Chief Medical Officer, Hospital Clinical Care Services. "This is a great opportunity for everyone to come out and move, whether running, walking, or cheering, being active is so important to health."

Registration for the all ages event is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Strivefor45. A $10 sign-up fee will benefit the Republic FC Foundation to support the club's community investment initiatives, including the Strive for 45 program. After the run, participants can check out the fan zone to visit with a variety of partners that align with the day's activities.

REGISTER NOW

Earlier this year, Republic FC and UC Davis Health announced a multi-year partnership extension rooted in community wellness and introduced a new flagship program designed to work directly with the region's children to promote healthy, sustainable fitness and nutritional habits. Strive for 45 - inspired by the goal of exercising 45 minutes a day - launched as a pilot program in the spring and recently returned to schools to serve 200 students this fall with programming that includes P.E. takeovers and nutrition education.

Strive for 45 also takes center stage during halftime of each Republic FC home game as hundreds of kids get their heart rates up with a run across the pitch.

For more information about Strive for 45, as well as childhood obesity statistics and resources, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Strivefor45.

Republic FC is back in action tomorrow night as the club hosts Monterey Bay F.C. at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

The club has officially clinched a spot in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. Fans can sign up now to receive priority access to tickets - should Republic FC earn a home match - at SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.