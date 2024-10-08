Monterey Bay Prepares for In-State Clash with Sacramento Republic FC

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (8-14-9, 33 points) hits the road to the state capital to face Sacramento Republic FC (13-9-8, 47 points) on Wednesday at Heart Health Park in Week 32 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. With only three matches remaining, Monterey Bay continues its battle for a playoff spot, sitting just three points outside of seventh place in the Western Conference. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with live streaming of the match available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay F.C. heads into the match following an exciting victory over Phoenix Rising FC that saw both their winless and goalless droughts come to an end. The win gave the Crisp-and-Kelp the season sweep over Phoenix, while also marking Monterey Bay's first victory in Phoenix since joining the USL Championship. Now with renewed hope of claiming a postseason berth, the Union will head North to face in-state rivals Sacramento Republic FC in a critical match that pits two sides desperate for points. A re-energized Monterey Bay squad needs as many points as possible in its final three matches for a chance to climb above the playoff line for the first time in Club history. Sacramento on the other hand, has lost three of its last four and would like a win not only to get back on track ahead of round one of the playoffs, but also to help secure a home playoff match by maintaining its current top-four position in the table.

Mobi Fehr scored his fourth goal of the season and sixth all-time for Monterey Bay F.C. in its 2-1 victory in Phoenix, while goalkeeper Carlos Herrera and Monterey Bay's overall defense remained as strong as they had been of late. The goalless drought was finally quenched, but it is now going to be vital for the Club's playoff hopes to find consistency in front of goal down the final stretch of the season.

The last meeting between these teams took place earlier this season on June 8, when Republic FC handed Monterey Bay F.C. a 2-0 defeat at Cardinale Stadium. Sacramento ultimately scored two goals in the span of eight minutes to secure their third consecutive win over the Union in all competitions dating back to last season. Monterey Bay will look to change that with their second-consecutive regular season win at Heart Health Park. In the all-time head-to-head between the sides, Sacramento holds the advantage with four wins to Monterey Bay's two.

Sacramento Republic vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 84 degrees

2024 Records

Sacramento Republic FC (13-9-8, 47 pts, 3rd West); Monterey Bay F.C. (8-14-9, 33 pts, 11th West)

