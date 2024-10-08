Augi Williams Repeats on USL Championship "Team of the Week"

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven forward Augi Williams has earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

The Week 30 USL Championship "Player of the Week" continued his scoring run with two goals to lead the host Boys in Blue in a 2-2 draw vs. Louisville City FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium.

Augi became the first player in franchise history to score five goals in consecutive matches, coming off his hat trick vs. Miami FC on September 28. He leads the Eleven with 10 goals this season--his third consecutive campaign with double-digit goals.

In stoppage time of the first half, Williams took a precise diagonal pass from Maalique Foster, brought it back with his right foot, and turned to finish just inside the left post to tie the match at 1-1 and earn a nomination for USL Championship Goal of the Week.

The Boys in Blue took a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute on Augi's second goal of the night. Captain Aodhan Quinn started the scoring sequence with a long ball up the left side to Douglas Martinez, who quickly headed it to Jack Blake. Blake bent a left-footed cross that Williams finished with a sliding touch.

This is Augi's third Team of the Week honor this season, tying Aedan Stanley for the second-most on the Indy Eleven, trailing Jack Blake (seven).

The 27-year-old Williams passed teammate Sebastian Guenzatti to move into fifth on the USL Championship all-time list with 76 career goals in regular-season league play.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR-SEASON GOALS

1. Dane Kelly - 106

2. Neco Brett (MEM) - 81*

3. Cameron Lancaster - 80

4. Hadji Berry - 79

5. Augi Williams (IND) - 76*

6. Sebastian Guenzatti (IND) - 75*

*denotes active player

Indy Eleven is at Loudoun United FC tonight for its final midweek game of the regular season at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Boys in Blue are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with four regular-season matches remaining. The top eight teams in the East qualify for the playoffs that begin the first weekend in November, with the top four teams hosting.

