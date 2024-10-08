Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

AT A GLANCE: #SACvMB

Gates: 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Threads: 2024 Primary Kit

$2 BEER NIGHT

Enjoy $2 12oz Modelos & Hop Valley while supplies last at all Heart Health Park bars.

THREADS

2024 Primary Kit

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app.

BROADCAST

The match against Monterey will be available to stream on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

This Weekend's Food Trucks:

Hefty Gyros, Yolanda's Tamales, Wood Fire Pizza, Gameday Grill, Mr. Pops Popcorn, Corn Dog, Will's BBQ, CA Street Tacos, and Kona Ice.

NEW! Hat Trick IPA

Available now at all Heart Health Park bars

KIDS CLUB PICKUP AND REGISTRATION

Details: Sign up for the Kids Club or pick up your membership materials. Fun activities and information available at the registration booth. Open until kickoff.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased upon arrival with cash or most major credit cards. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the Green Gate, courtesy of Spare the Air.

