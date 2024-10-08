Phoenix Rising Travels to New Mexico

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising (9-9-12) travels to New Mexico (18-3-9) for a midweek matchup this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. It's the first of two away matches this week, with Rising set to face Oakland on Saturday. Catch the action live on Arizona's Family Sports or stream it online on ESPN+.

Phoenix controls its own fate heading into Week 32 of the USL Championship season. After a 2-1 loss to Monterey Bay over the weekend, Rising holds a narrow two-point cushion above the playoff line. With Tulsa, San Antonio, and Monterey Bay all close behind and playing their own midweek matches on Wednesday, only a win will guarantee that Phoenix keeps its playoff position heading into the weekend. Eleven points in the next four matches will guarantee a playoff spot - which means every game from here on forward is truly a must win.

"The team knows that these are decisive games, and there is good spirit in training. It has been frustrating how we lost the last two games, it's always frustrating not only for the coach but for the team as well, when you feel that you are performing well, but things don't go your way," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "You analyze the performance from a more objective position and feel like a result could be different, but it's important for us to go back to the basics and perform because we are now in a situation that we need points, and we need to win games."

New Mexico will look to play the spoiler in Wednesday's matchup against its Southwest rival. Having joined the league a few years after Rising, New Mexico has yet to achieve similar accolades. While Phoenix boasts multiple titles, New Mexico has struggled with consistency and remains without a major trophy. Now, sitting atop the Western Conference, New Mexico has secured its first-ever home playoff game.

"For us, there is a lot to play for - it's a big game for the playoff contention - every one of the four games that we have left are very important," said Gomez. "On the other hand, if we can bring happiness or joy to our fans because we've beaten a rival, then that's even better."

A 3-1 victory over visiting Sacramento Republic in mid-September clinched the home playoff match for New Mexico United and set a club record for most points in a season. The win also gave United a ten-point lead at the top of the conference with seven matches to go. Greg Hurst, New Mexico's top scorer, bagged a brace to bring his season total to 11, while Abdi Mohamed added his third goal of the year.

But Sacramento got the last laugh, handing New Mexico a crushing 4-0 defeat in their rematch two weeks later, denying United the chance to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference. With a win against Phoenix on Wednesday, New Mexico can finally secure that number one spot.

New Mexico traveled to Phoenix earlier in the season, accompanied by a busload of fans, and left with three points. The visitors scored against the run of play in the 16th minute when Dayonn Harris tapped in a six-yard shot at the back post. Mukwelle Akale set up the goal by dribbling down the right side and delivering a slow, low cross to a pair of unmarked attackers.

