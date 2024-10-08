OCCU and Pella of Oklahoma Slated to Donate Group Tickets for October 12 Match

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Community partners Oklahoma Central Credit Union (OCCU) and Pella of Oklahoma are donating a combined 350 tickets ahead of FC Tulsa's upcoming Youth Sports Night match on Saturday, October 12.

Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. CT against New Mexico United, Oklahoma Central Credit Union will donate 250 tickets to the North Tulsa Soccer League while Pella of Oklahoma will donate 100 tickets to the Tulsa Dream Center.

OCCU strives to make a difference in the lives of its employees, members, and the communities it serves. Since 1941, it has helped Oklahomans meet their financial goals, solve problems, and turn opportunities into accomplishments. In its donation, OCCU will provide the North Tulsa Soccer League- a low-cost soccer program geared toward children six to 10- with the opportunity to catch the pros in action.

For over 100 years, Pella of Oklahoma has been providing jobs, creating innovative products that make life easier, and helping transform communities across the country. Its generosity will serve the Tulsa Dream Center's youth - as it is one of the biggest local providers of after-school tutoring, healthcare for the uninsured, and equitable opportunities for underserved groups.

FC Tulsa invites all youth leagues to celebrate Youth Sports Night with free admission for kids 12 and under (with a paid adult) who wear their youth team or favorite jersey - made possible by Pella of Oklahoma!

(Limit one free youth ticket per paid adult. Tickets can be redeemed by calling 918-727-2231, visiting fctulsa.com/youth-sports-night, or at the box office on matchday after 5 p.m.)

