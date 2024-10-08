Hounds' Jacquesson Named USLC Player of the Week

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Bertin Jacquesson

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Bertin Jacquesson was named the USL Championship Player of the Week, presented by Konami eFootball, the league announced this afternoon.

Jacquesson scored his first hat trick as a professional in the Hounds' 4-0 win at Miami FC last Saturday, keeping the team in the playoff hunt with three matches to play. He now has four goals and an assist in four matches since joining the Hounds on loan from Real Salt Lake.

All four of the Hounds' goals came in a span of just 33 minutes of play, starting when Jacquesson used his chest to turn home a cross by Junior Etou in the 42nd minute. His second goal in the 51st minutes is a Goal of the Week nominee, a sharp-angled finish from along the goal line after the forward saw the goalkeeper moving off his line for a cross, rather than a shot. Jacquesson completed the hat trick with the game's fourth goal, settling a long, diagonal ball from Bradley Sample and finishing around the onrushing goalkeeper.

Jacquesson finished the match taking nine total shots - six on goal - and he also won possession five times, including three passes intercepted.

This is the third time in 2024 a Hounds player has been named Player of the Week, after Edward Kizza (Week 7) and Junior Etou (Week 19) also took the top weekly honor, and only the second time since the award's inception that three different Hounds players have earned it in the same season. (2019 - Steevan Dos Santos, Neco Brett, Kenardo Forbes)

With the honor, Jacquesson also will be part of the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 31, which will be announced later this afternoon. To see the full team after its release at 2:30 p.m., visit uslchampionship.com.

