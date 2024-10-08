Arturo Ortiz Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30
October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Arturo Ortiz was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30 for his performance in El Paso's 1-0 win vs North Carolina FC.
ARTURO ORTIZ
The Mexican veteran was solid in Locomotive's back line as the side earned a 1-0 win against North Carolina FC, winning 2 of 2 tackles, 5 of 7 ground duels, and 4 of 5 aerial duels while completing 66 of 77 passes and recording three shots.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30
GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC
D - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC
D - Arturo Ortiz, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC
M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC
M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
M - Luis Felipe Fernandes, Sacramento Republic FC
M - J.C. Ngando, Las Vegas Lights FC
F - Augustine Williams, Indy Eleven
F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC
F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC
Coach: Mark Briggs, Sacramento Republic FC
Bench: Danny Vitiello (SAC), Jack Blake (IND), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Rida Zouhir (BHM), Connor Rutz (DET), Wilson Harris (LOU)
