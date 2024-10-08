Arturo Ortiz Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Arturo Ortiz was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30 for his performance in El Paso's 1-0 win vs North Carolina FC.

ARTURO ORTIZ

The Mexican veteran was solid in Locomotive's back line as the side earned a 1-0 win against North Carolina FC, winning 2 of 2 tackles, 5 of 7 ground duels, and 4 of 5 aerial duels while completing 66 of 77 passes and recording three shots.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30

GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC

D - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC

D - Arturo Ortiz, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Luis Felipe Fernandes, Sacramento Republic FC

M - J.C. Ngando, Las Vegas Lights FC

F - Augustine Williams, Indy Eleven

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC

F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC

Coach: Mark Briggs, Sacramento Republic FC

Bench: Danny Vitiello (SAC), Jack Blake (IND), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Rida Zouhir (BHM), Connor Rutz (DET), Wilson Harris (LOU)

