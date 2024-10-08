Loudoun United FC unable to secure points at home following a 0-1 loss to Indy Eleven at Segra Field

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







In a match with big implications for the playoff push, Loudoun United picked up their fifth loss at home this season with a 0-1 loss to Indy Eleven. Indy came within inches of taking an early lead in the 19th minute off a corner kick when Indy defender Ben Ofeimu made a strong run into the box, finding the ball with his head, but the post denied him. Just minutes later in the 23rd minute, Loudoun nearly responded when Robby Dambrot made a good run from the back line carrying the ball up and finding Kalil ElMedkhar just outside the box; but he was unable to beat the keeper and give Loudoun the early lead.

The majority of the second half was a stalemate between the two teams, with Loudoun mainly holding possession in their own half of the field. It was not until the last ten minutes of regulation that the stalemate finally broke. Despite solid defending from Loudoun, Indy's James Musa deflected a shot from Ofeimu and lifted it over the Loudoun goalkeeper into the back of the net. Following an Indy red card in the 85th minute, Loudoun attempted to leverage the man advantage. Loudoun's Florian Valot had the best chance in the 92nd minute off a low driven pass across the box from Bidois, but it was Indy's defense that held strong to give Indy all three points and a clean sheet on the night.

With this result, Loudoun United FC remains in 8th place with 41 points and Indy Eleven moves up to 4th place with 47 points in an ever changing Eastern Conference playoff race.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on tonight's loss to Indy Eleven:

"This loss definitely left a sour taste in our mouths. But we are certainly motivated, the playoffs are still in the picture so if you can't be motivated to try and make the playoffs then you shouldn't be in professional sports."

Tommy Williamson on getting ready for Sunday's match in Rhode Island:

"We just have to get back to what we're doing, stay strong, and believe. Just need to get back to our basics, fix the set pieces, create chances, and work on finishing."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.