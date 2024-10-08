Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts the Switchbacks on California Classic Night

October 8, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







A push in Las Vegas extended the County Boys unbeaten streak to four matches and saw OCSC move into 7th place in the West as the Push to the Playoffs continues. Another midweek matchup awaits as the visiting Colorado Springs Switchbacks prepare to enter The Champ on Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 PM for our California Classic Night celebration, powered by the Orange County Power Authority.

SWITCHBACKS STRUGGLES AT SEA LEVEL

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC enter Saturday's contest in 4th place in the Western Conference. The Switchbacks have a chance to cement their 2024 USL Championship Playoff spot with a result on Saturday, and can put some pressure on the rest of the pack in terms of locking up the last home playoff spot in the conference. That advantage could go a long way for Ronaldo Damus and Co., as they have one of the best home field advantages in the league, boasting a 10-3-4 record at Weidner Field. When they come down from their home at 6,035 feet it is a much different story, where they are just 3-7-3. Damus leads the side with 12 goals so far this season and is unavailable for selection, after receiving a callup from the Haitian National Team alongside defender Duke Lacroix. Midfielders Jairo Henriquez and Tyreek Magee also received national team calls and will miss Wednesday's contest.

2024 Regular Season Record: 13-10-7 (4th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 42 I Goals Allowed: 40 I Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch

F Yosuke Hanya

M Devon Williams

AN IMPORTANT ROAD POINT FOR THE PLAYOFF PUSH

Orange County SC left Cashman Field in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday with a point after a 1-1 draw with the Lights. Midfielder Chris Hegardt's first goal in Black and Orange was enough to ensure that the two sides split the pot. The County Boys have found a rhythm under new interim head coach Danny Stone, as they have gone 2-0-2 in their last four, allowing just one goal in that stretch. A big reason for their defensive improvements Stone mentioned has been a commitment to their shape and their pressing actions. The re-insertion of midfielder Kevin Partida into the lineup following his injury spell has also helped clean up some of those defensive issues, winning 3/3 of his tackles, recording three interceptions, 13 recoveries, and nine defensive actions. OCSC will need to remain solid defensively in order to keep their momentum going into the final four regular season matches of the season in which two are against teams currently occupying playoff spots, beginning with the Switchbacks on Wednesday.

Players to Watch

M Chris Hegardt

D Ryan Doghman

All-time record

Orange County SC is 8-8-2 all-time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 4 - 2 Orange County SC (Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, CO)

Scoring Summary: Yosuke Hanya 19' (COS), Bryce Jamison 48', 61' (OCSC), Maalique Foster 63' (COS), Yosuke Hanya 82' (COS), Maalique Foster 86' (COS)

JOIN US FOR AN OCSC CLASSIC

Orange County SC returns home to Championship Stadium on Wednesday, October 9 as they face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 PM on California Classic Night, powered by The Orange County Power Authority! We will have a pre-match performance from The RADD in the Fan Zone from 6:10-6:50 and an In-N-Out truck on location serving up California's finest burger. Be one of the first 2,300 people in the building to receive an OCSC and OCPA co-branded bag! Tickets are going fast, so grab yours here today!

GO ALL IN FOR 2025!

34 cities, with one club to unite them all! Go All In on the 2025 Orange County SC season by placing a Season Ticket Holder deposit! For $34.01, you can unlock exclusive benefits like private parties, your very own entry to The Champ and merchandise discounts! For the full list of benefits and more information, go to orangecountysoccer.com/season-tickets!

THE KITS ARE HERE!

The 2024 County Roads and Owners kits from our official outfitter at hummel are now back in stock! Our jet black kit features a road map of Orange County in orange on the front of the kit and our Owners kit with names of our owners in orange wave patterned accents on a bone colored kit are now back in stock in all sizes. Grab your County Roads kit and Owners kit along with the rest of our kit line at the stadium on Saturday or at ocscshop.com today, and Rep the County!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.