Toledo Walleye Weekly

February 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 32-10-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 16 at Cincinnati (3-2 Win)

February 18 at Fort Wayne (6-3 Win)

February 20 at Cincinnati (3-2 OT Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 25 vs. Wichita at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 26 vs. Reading at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 27 vs. Reading at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, February 21 through Sunday, February 27)

Monday, February 21 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 22- Practice 11:00 a.m. at TAMO

Wednesday, February 23 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at TAMO

Thursday, February 24 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at TAMO

Friday, February 25 - Game vs. Wichita at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 26 - Game vs. Reading at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 27 - Game vs. Reading at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Overtime wins caps strong road week: Toledo capped off a perfect three win road week with an overtime game-winning goal from defenseman Ryan Lowney at 1:36 to send the Walleye back to the Glass City with a 3-2 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. The win was the seventh overtime win this year for the Fish which leads the ECHL. Goaltender Billy Christopoulos stopped 107 of the 114 shots he faced over the three games to lead the Walleye to the 3-0-0 week.

Road streak reaches seven: With going three for three on the week, Toledo has run its road winning streak to seven consecutive games, which is the longest streak away from home currently in the ECHL. It is also the second longest streak in the league this year (Newfoundland reached nine straight earlier in the season). The Walleye are just one win shy of the Walleye record for consecutive road victories set at the end of the 2017-18 season when the team collected road wins in its final eight road games.

Speaking of streaking: Despite missing a large chunk of time while playing for Grand Rapids in the AHL, forward Matt Berry returned to Toledo last weekend and has picked up at least one point in all four games since his return. When he left for the Griffins, the 29-year-old was carrying a six game point streak which has now bloated to ten straight in which the forward has eight goals and 12 assists. That is the second longest current point streak in the ECHL behind only Ryan Kuffner of Iowa who is at 13 straight.

New foes this week: Starting Friday night Toledo will play nine of its next ten games on home ice. This weekend features two teams that the Walleye have not faced this year in Wichita on Friday and the Reading Royals both Saturday and Sunday. Friday night is Marvel night at the Huntington Center and the Walleye will wear jerseys that feature Thor (God of Thunder) against the Wichita Thunder. All-time Toledo has a 3-0-0 record vs. Wichita and 36-30-10 against the Royals.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Ryan Lowney (1 goal - 3 assists = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (3-0-0, 2.31 GAA, .939 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.