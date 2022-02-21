Americans Weekly
February 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), travel to Cincinnati this week for a three-game series against the Cyclones. The Americans went 2-2-0 last week with two wins over Kansas City and back-to-back losses to Wichita on Friday and Saturday. The Americans are fifth overall in the Mountain Division.
Last Week's Record: 2-2-0
Overall record: 21-20-5-1 (0.511)
Last Week's Results:
Tuesday, February 15th @ Kansas City, 7-2 Win
Wednesday, February 16th @ Kansas City, 5-4 Win
Friday, February 18th @ Wichita, 4-3 Loss
Saturday, February 19th vs. Wichita, 4-3 Loss
Top Performers Last Week:
Jack Combs- 6 points (2 goals and 4 assists)
JC Campagna - 5 points (4 goals and 1 assist)
-- Up Next --
Thursday, February 24, @ Cincinnati Cyclones
Time: 6:35 pm CST
Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 26, @ Cincinnati Cyclones
Time: 6:35 pm CST
Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, February 27th @ Cincinnati Cyclones
Time: 2:05 pm CST
Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (21) Chad Costello
Assists - (36) Chad Costello (Second in the ECHL)
Points - (57) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (13) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others
Game Winning Goals - (4) Kris Myllari and Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (4) Chad Costello
Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes - (80) Spencer Asuchak and Dawson Butt
Plus/Minus - (+20) Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal - (135) Jack Combs
Save Percentage - (0.927) Antoine Bibeau *
Goalie Wins - (7) Antoine Bibeau *
Goals-Against Average - (2.69) Antoine Bibeau *
* In the AHL with Charlotte
Americans Notables:
Allen is 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 games
Chad Costello leads the league in scoring with 57 points (21 goals and 36 assists).
Chad Costello is second overall in the ECHL in assists with 36.
Allen is averaging 14.62 penalty minutes per game.
Allen is 12-8-2-1 when scoring first.
The Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 17.
The Americans are being outscored 60-53 in the second period this season.
The Americans are being outshot by over 100 shots in the second period (578-470).
Allen is giving up 3.51 goals per game.
Allen is 1-5 in overtime games this season.
Americans Practice and Game Schedule:
Monday, February 21 - 10:30 am
Tuesday, February 22 - 10:30 am
Wednesday, February 23 - Travel Day
Thursday, February 24 - Morning Skate 12:15 pm CST
Allen at Cincinnati, 6:35 pm CST
Friday, February 25 - Off Day
Saturday, February 26 - Morning Skate 12:15 pm CST
Allen at Cincinnati, 6:35 pm CST
Sunday, February 27 - Allen at Cincinnati, 2:05 pm CST
