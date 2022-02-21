Americans Weekly

Allen Americans level the Kansas City Mavericks goaltender

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), travel to Cincinnati this week for a three-game series against the Cyclones. The Americans went 2-2-0 last week with two wins over Kansas City and back-to-back losses to Wichita on Friday and Saturday. The Americans are fifth overall in the Mountain Division.

Last Week's Record: 2-2-0

Overall record: 21-20-5-1 (0.511)

Last Week's Results:

Tuesday, February 15th @ Kansas City, 7-2 Win

Wednesday, February 16th @ Kansas City, 5-4 Win

Friday, February 18th @ Wichita, 4-3 Loss

Saturday, February 19th vs. Wichita, 4-3 Loss

Top Performers Last Week:

Jack Combs- 6 points (2 goals and 4 assists)

JC Campagna - 5 points (4 goals and 1 assist)

-- Up Next --

Thursday, February 24, @ Cincinnati Cyclones

Time: 6:35 pm CST

Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 26, @ Cincinnati Cyclones

Time: 6:35 pm CST

Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, February 27th @ Cincinnati Cyclones

Time: 2:05 pm CST

Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (21) Chad Costello

Assists - (36) Chad Costello (Second in the ECHL)

Points - (57) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (13) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others

Game Winning Goals - (4) Kris Myllari and Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (4) Chad Costello

Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello

Penalty Minutes - (80) Spencer Asuchak and Dawson Butt

Plus/Minus - (+20) Kris Myllari

Shots on Goal - (135) Jack Combs

Save Percentage - (0.927) Antoine Bibeau *

Goalie Wins - (7) Antoine Bibeau *

Goals-Against Average - (2.69) Antoine Bibeau *

* In the AHL with Charlotte

Americans Notables:

Allen is 4-5-1-0 in their last 10 games

Chad Costello leads the league in scoring with 57 points (21 goals and 36 assists).

Chad Costello is second overall in the ECHL in assists with 36.

Allen is averaging 14.62 penalty minutes per game.

Allen is 12-8-2-1 when scoring first.

The Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 17.

The Americans are being outscored 60-53 in the second period this season.

The Americans are being outshot by over 100 shots in the second period (578-470).

Allen is giving up 3.51 goals per game.

Allen is 1-5 in overtime games this season.

Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Monday, February 21 - 10:30 am

Tuesday, February 22 - 10:30 am

Wednesday, February 23 - Travel Day

Thursday, February 24 - Morning Skate 12:15 pm CST

Allen at Cincinnati, 6:35 pm CST

Friday, February 25 - Off Day

Saturday, February 26 - Morning Skate 12:15 pm CST

Allen at Cincinnati, 6:35 pm CST

Sunday, February 27 - Allen at Cincinnati, 2:05 pm CST

