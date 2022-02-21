Weekly Roundup: Glads Sweep Weekend, Big Weekend up Next

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (28-17-3-1) swept the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in three straight games this past weekend. The Gladiators are now tied for second place in the South Division with the Florida Everblades who hold the tiebreaker.

A Look Ahead

The Glads have a few days of hard-earned rest before they welcome the South Carolina Stingrays (16-26-5-0) to Gas South Arena on Thursday, Feb. 24. Thursday is Pint Night in partnership with Social Fox Brewing. Fans can purchase two tickets, two Glads pint glasses, and two food vouchers for $75.

Atlanta hosts the Norfolk Admirals (17-25-2-2) on Friday, Feb. 25 for another South Division matchup. On Friday, Spittin' Chiclets presents Derek Nesbitt's 1000 Professional Games Celebration in partnership with Kroger. Paul Bissonnette, from Spittin' Chiclets and from the NHL on TNT, will be present to interact with fans and celebrate Nesbitt's milestone. Tickets are just $10! TICKETS FOR GAME ON THURSDAY VS SOUTH CAROLINA TICKETS FOR GAME ON FRIDAY VS NORFOLK Shutout Win on Friday

Chris Nell and the Gladiators shut out Greenville 4-0 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Nell made 25 saves en route to his second shutout of the season. Four different Gladiators found the back of the net.

Saturday Stomp

The Gladiators bested the Swamp Rabbits 5-2 on the road Saturday night in upstate South Carolina. Eric Neiley tabbed two goals for the Gladiators while Cody Sylvester added a goal and two assists. Sanghoon Shin and Kameron Kielly also recorded tallies for Atlanta.

Sunday Fun

Atlanta dominated Greenville with a 5-1 win at home on Sunday afternoon to sweep the weekend against the Swamp Rabbits. Cody Sylvester completed the Gladiators' first four-point game of the season with two goals and two assists. With his two red lights, Sylvester extended his goal streak to seven games. Sanghoon Shin scored a goal in his third straight game for Atlanta as well. Derek Topatigh and Kameron Kielly each etched a goal and an assist.

Transaction Report

Feb. 14 - Joe Murdaca - Signed to SPC

Feb. 14 - Tyler Parks - Suspended by Team

Feb. 16 - Kevin Mandolese - Reassigned by Ottawa (NHL) to Belleville (AHL)

Feb. 20 - Chris Nell - Loaned to Cleveland (AHL)

Feb. 20 - Jon Horrell - Added as Emergency Backup

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

