Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears take the ice for a pair of games this week, first visiting the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, before returning home to take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time on home ice this season on Sunday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Florida Everblades - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 3 p.m. - VyStar Solar Bears Sunday

ï»¿Sunday's game is a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 VyStar members who present their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office can score a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members cans till take advantage of a buy-one, get-one ticket offer. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 25-19-3-0 (.564)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Michael Brodzinski - 28 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 13

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 21 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 45 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +10

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, Feb. 17 vs. Jacksonville Icemen: 3-2 L

Orlando came back from a 2-0 deficit in the second period with goals from Tyler Bird and Tristin Langan, but a power-play goal in the third period from Pavel Vorobei put the Icemen ahead, dealing Orlando its first-ever loss on home ice to Jacksonville.

Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Indy Fuel: 4-1 L

Fabrizio Ricci scored a late goal in the third period, as the Solar Bears were limited to just 18 shots against Indy.

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Indy Fuel: 1-0 SOW

It was a true goaltending duel as Brad Barone and Justin Kapelmaster each recorded at least 40 saves, but it was Barone who emerged victorious in the shootout, with Joe Garreffa and Odeen Tufto netting goals in the penalty shot contest to give Orlando the win.

BITES:

Orlando leads Florida 5-4-0-0 in the regular season series with six games remaining.

The Solar Bears are tied 1-1-0-0 with Greenville in the regular season series with five games remaining.

Odeen Tufto leads the Solar Bears in the month of February with nine points (4g-5a) in nine games.

Should Brad Barone start Wednesday's game at Florida, he will establish a new club record for most consecutive starts with 13; the goaltender has gone 6-5-1 since Jan. 23 at Maine with a 2.47 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and one shutout; his next win will tie him with Cal Heeter (19) for fifth-most in franchise history.

Tyler Bird has six points (4g-2a) in his last seven games.

The Solar Bears are 10-3-1-0 when Luke Boka records at least a point.

Orlando is 19-5-2-0 when scoring a goal in the first period; Orlando is also 12-2-1-0 when not allowing a first-period goal.

Fabrizio Ricci has seven points (2g-5a) in his last 11 games.

ï»¿Joe Garreffa has eight points (3g-5a) in his last 10 games.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 35 GP, 25-5-2, .920%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 25 GP, 11g-16a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 43 GP, 2g-7a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On this week's episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we catch up with Chris Crane, who joined the Solar Bears early the 2016-17 season and helped the team qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs in both seasons in Orlando. After retiring following the 2019-20 season, Crane has settled into civilian life, where he works for the United States defense department alongside the United States Air Force, continuing in his family's long tradition of involvement with the armed forces.

