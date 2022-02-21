Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 18

INDY FUEL WEEK 18 RESULTS: 1-0-0-1, 20-23-2-3 Overall (7th Central)

Friday, February 18 - Fuel 4 at Orlando 1:

In the first half of back-to-back games, the Fuel traveled to Orlando for a Friday night contest. After only one goal between the two teams in the first 40 minutes, the Fuel exploded in the third to eventually earn a 4-1 win on Friday night.

Saturday, February 19 - Fuel 0 at Orlando 1 SO:

Playing the second half of a back-to-back series, the Indy Fuel visited the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday night. Neither team would score through 60 minutes, eventually sending the game to a shootout where the Solar Bears earned the 1-0 win.

INDY FUEL WEEK 19 SCHEDULE:

Thursday, February 24 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (10:30 a.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, February 25 - Fuel vs Reading (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, February 25 - Fuel vs Reading (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

GRABBING THE LEAD

Coming into Thursday's education day game, the Fuel are 16-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. In Friday's win over Orlando, the Fuel's Karl El-Mir scored the first goal of the game before the team exploded with three goals in the third period to eventually win 4-1. Heading into the third period with a lead on Friday, the Fuel added to their 18-1-0-1 when leading after two periods.

KRAZY KAPPY

Friday and Saturday's contests were Justin Kapelmaster's first starts in a Fuel uniform. The 2nd-year pro stopped 57 of the 58 shots faced over the weekend and added the Fuel's sixth shutout of the season in Saturday's shootout loss. Since coming to the Fuel, Kapelmaster has registered a 1.56 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage.

OIL DROPS:

Brycen Martin has a goal and an assist in his last three games

Jacob Leguerrier picked up his first point since January 22 on Friday night

Jared Thomas had his first multi-point game since February 2

Seamus Malone has three goals and three assists in his last six games

Justin Kapelmaster picked up his first shutout of the season on Saturday

Kapelmaster's shutout broke the franchise record for shutouts in a season

With an assist on Friday, Spencer Watson took sole possession of 2nd place on the Fuel's all-time points list

Earning an assist on Friday, Jordan Schneider picked up his first point since January 26

TEAM NOTES

Earning three out of four points this weekend, the Fuel have points in four out of their last six games.

With three home games this week, the Fuel will look to improve on their 12-8-0-1 home record

Indy is 7th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (15.27)

The Fuel are 16-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 13th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.10)

They are 18th in the league in goals-against (3.33)

Indy is 17th in the ECHL in power-play percentage (18.4%)

The Fuel are 22nd in the league in penalty kills (78.4%)

