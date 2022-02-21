Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead

This Wednesday night, Feb. 23, join the Rabbits for Waggin' Wednesday presented by the Noble Dog Hotel at 7PM as they battle their in-state rivals the South Carolina Stingrays!

A LOOK BACK:

LAST WEEK AT THE WELL

GIVING BACK: BIT BY BIT

This past weekend at The Well was about more than just hockey; It was about GIVING BACK! Thanks to the best fans in the world, we did just that!

The weekend started with fans lining up before the game against the Gladiators to donate blood with The Blood Connection and help save lives.

On Stick It To Cancer Night presented by Bon Secours and Plumbing in Pink, fans came out in force to raise money for the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Survivors Park! Fans received a free pink rally towel courtesy of Bon Secours.

Fans filled out Stick It To Cancer cards to show support for everyone they fight for and raised them high during the game!

Despite going down in the first period, the Rabbits rallied in the second period and gave the Greenville faithful something to cheer about with two power-play goals to make it a 3-2 game!

While the final horn would see the comeback efforts fall short, the night was still one to remember, as fans showed their support for the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Survivors Park with a fantastic turnout during the postgame jersey auction!

HOCKEY DAY AT THE CAFE

FRIDAY | 4:30-7PM

THIS FRIDAY! Stop by Swamp Rabbit Cafe and Grocery at 205 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville from 4:30-7PM to meet some of your favorite Swamp Rabbits players and Stomper!

COMMUNITY BITS

With help from our friends at Swamp Rabbit Moving and Fire Pit Ranch, the Swamp Rabbits visited local schools to deliver a truckload of stuffed animals to children!

The stuffed animals were part of the more than 3,000 that were donated by you, the fans, during the 2021 Bunny Toss in December!

A special thanks to everyone who signed up to donate blood during Friday's pregame blood drive with The Blood Connection!

Donors received a pair of tickets to an upcoming Swamp Rabbits game and a special "Blood Donor" Swamp Rabbits jeresy.

HOSTED AT HALL OF FAME SPORTS BAR

MARCH 7TH | 6:00PM

Join the Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley and Head Coach Andrew Lord as they talk all things Swamp Rabbits! Hear about the ins and outs of the Rabbits' season, plus hear exclusively from Swamp Rabbits players on their experience and reactions to this season!

