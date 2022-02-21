Manchurek Dealt to Cyclones

February 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Joe Manchurek has been dealt to the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.

Manchurek, 25, appeared in nine games this season for the Thunder. The Windsor, Ontario native collected two goals.

The Thunder continues their five-game road trip on Wednesday night with a visit to Xtream Arena to face the Iowa Heartlanders at 7 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

The team wore a special El Trueno uniform this past Friday night. These are now being auctioned off online on the DASH Auction platform. Bidding is live now and closes on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.