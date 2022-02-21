ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
February 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Indy's Malone fined, suspended
Indy's Seamus Malone has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #642, Indy at Orlando, on Feb. 19.
Malone is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct at 19:30 of the third period.
Malone will miss Indy's games vs. Kalamazoo (Feb. 24) and vs. Reading (Feb. 25).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
South Carolina's Moore fined, suspended
South Carolina's Connor Moore has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #648, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Feb. 20.
Moore is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct under Rule #63.9 at 19:48 of the third period.
Moore will miss South Carolina's game at Greenville on Feb. 23.
