ECHL Transactions - February 21

February 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 21, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Noah Delmas, D

Trois-Rivières:

Paul-Antoine Deslauriers, F

Philippe Bureau-Blais, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica

Add Luke Stevens, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Josh Winquist, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

Atlanta:

Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)

Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG

Greenville:

Delete John Lethemon, G recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add David Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Merchant, F loaned to Texas

Indy:

Delete Liam Folkes, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Liam Folkes, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Norfolk:

Add Beck Warm, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Orlando:

Add Shawn Element, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan Thompson, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jacob Graveline, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Samuel Houde, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Wichita:

Delete Joe Manchurek, F traded to Cincinnati

Worcester:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.