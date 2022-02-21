ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 21, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Noah Delmas, D
Trois-Rivières:
Paul-Antoine Deslauriers, F
Philippe Bureau-Blais, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica
Add Luke Stevens, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Josh Winquist, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
Atlanta:
Delete Mike Pelech, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/20)
Delete Jon Horrell, G released as EBUG
Greenville:
Delete John Lethemon, G recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add David Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Merchant, F loaned to Texas
Indy:
Delete Liam Folkes, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Mario Vrab, G added as EBUG
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Liam Folkes, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Roshen Jaswal, D placed on reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Norfolk:
Add Beck Warm, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve
Delete Nick Schaus, D placed on reserve
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Orlando:
Add Shawn Element, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan Thompson, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jacob Graveline, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Samuel Houde, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Wichita:
Delete Joe Manchurek, F traded to Cincinnati
Worcester:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve
